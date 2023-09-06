Q&A | Chiefs fan staying at RMHC-KC 'inspired' by Chiefs' Super Bowl performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson Kress may be the biggest Chiefs fan at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dressed in full game-day garb from head to toe, Jackson was on the edge of his seat with Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones in the house Wednesday.

KSHB 41 Sports' Aaron Ladd asked Jackson a few questions as he waited to meet his idol.

Q&A

Aaron: Are you a big Chris Jones fan?

Jackson: Yes.

Aaron: Who’s your favorite Chiefs player right now?

Jackson: Travis Kelce.

Aaron: What was it like seeing Chris walk in here today? What would you tell him?

Jackson: I would tell him … to come play video games with me.

Aaron: What’s your favorite video game?

Jackson: Fortnite.

Aaron: Did you watch the Super Bowl?

Jackson: Yes.

Aaron: What was that like?

Jackson: It was pretty good. I wanted to do a backflip.

Aaron: What do you remember about that game?

Jackson: It inspired me because I really wanted to play football, but I got cancer, so I had to wait a couple of years. So I’m going to wait those years, and then I’m going to play football.

Aaron: It seems like you have a special relationship with the Chiefs.

Jackson: Yeah.

Aaron: What would you tell Patrick Mahomes if you could tell him anything?

Jackson: I would tell him … the same thing I would tell Chris Jones.

Aaron: What position would you play?

Jackson: Defensive lineman.

Aaron: Are you big enough?

Jackson: *No comment*

Aaron: Who’s going to win tomorrow night?

Jackson: You already know, Kansas City Chiefs.

Shortly after Aaron spoke with Jackson, he met Chris Jones.

Chris Jones gives happy meal to Jackson

And what did he ask?

Jackson: “Can you get a sack for me this year?”

Jones: “I got you.”

Jackson also showed off his moves to Jones as the DT mingled with families and handed out meals.

Chris Jones dances with Jackson

