VIDEO | Chiefs star DT Chris Jones lends hand at Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs star defensive tackle Chris Jones lent a helping hand Wednesday morning as part of the team's ramp-up to the season opener Thursday night against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Whether Jones makes it on the field remains uncertain.

Jones helped to deliver Big Macs and Happy Meals to children at the Kansas City Ronald McDonald House Charities around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"To support the children, most importantly. That's what it's all about," Jones said of the importance of his visit.

He said he appreciates the opportunity to give back to the community as much as he loves eating Big Macs.

Inside, he met one superfan, Jackson, who said he would ask Jones to play video games with him if he got to meet him.

Luckily for Jackson, Jones stopped to chat, sign memorabilia and hand over a happy meal.

"It inspired me because I really wanted to play football, but I got cancer. So I'm gonna wait until I'm healed, and then I'm gonna play football," Jackson said.

The event comes as Jones and the club work to hammer out a contract extension.

Jones did not participate in any offseason programs with the Chiefs, accruing more than $2 million in fines by skipping training camp, but he didn't sound like a player who was angry about the contract impasse.

“It’s always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life," Jones said Wednesday.

When asked about the public reaction to Jones' ongoing holdout, he said he can't worry about outside opinions.

"You can't make everyone happy, unfortunately," Jones said. "... I'm just asking for a raise."

Confident he's not letting his team down, Jones said he's been in contact with his teammates and doesn't want to be a distraction.

"I'm staying in it," Jones said, referring to working out and staying ready to play.

Without Jones, the Chiefs are left with veterans Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton, who is recovering from ACL surgery, along with newcomers Keondre Coburn, a sixth-round pick last April, and Neil Farrell, who was acquired after camp in a trade with Las Vegas, on the roster at defensive tackle.

