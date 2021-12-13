Raiders’ pregame logo stomp backfires, motivates Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before kickoff Sunday on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the visiting Las Vegas Raiders moved their team huddle from the 25-yard line to midfield — smack dab atop the Kansas City Chiefs logo on the 50-yard line.

Most of the players didn’t know about the attempt at intimidation until after the game, but word spread quickly on social media.

Cornerback Mike Hughes said didn’t know about the logo stomp until after the game, but he called it “pretty disrespectful.”

“I’m glad we jumped on them the way that we did,” Hughes said.

Kansas City hammered Las Vegas 48-9 , including Hughes’ defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery only 17 seconds into the game. It was the most-lopsided victory for either team in the 62 years and 126 games the Chiefs and Raiders have met.

“There wasn’t a lot of conversation about it, but you definitely don’t want people trying to come into your stadium and disrespect things that you’ve built,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “For us, it just gave us a little more motivation.”

Safety Tyrann Mathieu said the Raiders’ stunt is not the way “champions really act.”

But none of Kansas City’s coaches or players seemed surprised considering the victory lap Las Vegas’ team bus took around Arrowhead Stadium after a win last October.

“We don’t pay much attention to the other stuff,” Reid said. “We know what they do.”