Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault after pushing photographer at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been cited for assault after pushing a photographer down at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium during Monday night's game against the Chiefs.

Adams shoved the photographer while leaving the field after the Chiefs' narrow 30-29 victory .

The photographer was injured due to the push and called police after being taken to an area hospital, according to a report from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A copy of the citation issued by Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court shows Adams was cited for assault. A description of the incident says the victim suffered whiplash, head ache and a possible minor concussion.

ESPN says that the photographer was a freelancer for the network.

Footage of the push shows the man walking in front of Adams while carrying equipment, before he was pushed down.

Later on, Adams apologized for his actions.

"He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that,” Adams said.

He said it was a "mix" of frustration and the man "running" in front of him.

Adams also posted an apology on Twitter.

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022



Any potential discipline against Adams from the NFL has not yet been announced.

“The matter is under review. We do not have a timeline,” an NFL spokesperson told KSHB 41 News on Wednesday.

