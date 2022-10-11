Photographer shoved by Las Vegas WR Davante Adams files police report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A photographer who was shoved to the ground Monday night by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams as he left the field following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 30-29 victory on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium has filed a police report.

According to a Kansas City, Missouri, police report, the photographer “was pushed to the ground causing injury. He made arrangements for private transport to the hospital for treatment at which time he called police.”

The KCPD Assault Unit will investigate the incident and “upon completion they will coordinate with the applicable city or state prosecutor to determine any applicable charges.”

Adams, who had three catches for 124 yards with two long touchdowns, collided with fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on the game’s final play.

With both Raiders receivers on the ground, Derek Carr’s fourth-down pass was incomplete and the Chiefs took over on downs.

A visibly upset Adams spiked his helmet after returning to the sideline and didn’t linger on the field after the game.

As Adams neared the tunnel where players head back to the visiting locker room, a photographer cut in front of him without appearing to see the players leaving the field.

Adams shoved the photographer, who was carrying equipment, to the ground in front of a security guard who helped the photographer back to his feet.

Davante Adams was visibly upset after the Raiders’ loss to the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/XW2fmx6adJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2022

Adams did not stop to speak with the photographer, who continued onto the Chiefs’ sideline, but he did apologize after the game.

“Before I answer anything, I want to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. He ran and jumped in front of me coming off the field and I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and I think he ended up on the ground, so I want to say sorry to him for that,” Adams said. “That was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I want to apologize to him for that.”

Davante Adams apologized for shoving the guy. pic.twitter.com/hJ3LcROSLZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

A KCPD spokesperson said via email the investigation “is expected to take longer than 1-2 days and that a copy of the incident report won’t be available until its finalized in the approval process, which takes 10 to 20 days.

