Chiefs survive Monday night scare, rally past Raiders behind Travis Kelce’s 4 touchdowns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After spotting Las Vegas a three-score lead, the Kansas City Chiefs mounted an easy second-half rally en route to a 30-29 victory Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Raiders scored the game’s first 17 points and the Chiefs never led until the 3-minute, 20-second mark in the third quarter, but Andy Reid’s and Patrick Mahomes’ dominance in the rivalry continued nonetheless.

Kansas City (4-1) improved to 16-3 against the Raiders (1-4) under Reid, including 8-1 with Mahomes at quarterback.

Mahomes threw four touchdowns to Travis Kelce, starting with a 1-yard score late in the second quarter that started the Chiefs’ comeback from down 17 points.

That connection produced two more third-quarter scores, the game’s only points in the period, as Kansas City erased a 20-10 halftime deficit on 4-and 8-yard touchdowns from Mahomes to Kelce.

The Raiders drew within a point on a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but Kelce’s fourth TD — on another 1-yard pass from Mahomes — pushed that lead back to seven after a failed two-point conversion.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr hooked up with his new All-Pro target, wide receiver Davante Adams, for their second long touchdown on the ensuing drive.

But the Raiders still trailed after Josh Jacobs, who finished with 154 yards rushing before leaving in the closing minutes with a shoulder injury, was stopped short on the two-point try with 4:27 remaining.

Las Vegas forced a punt with 2:36 remaining, but Kansas City’s defense didn’t give Daniel Carlson a crack at the game-winning field goal.

After a booth review overturned a completion to Adams that may have given Carlson, who drilled three field goals of at least 47 yards in the loss, Carr’s fourth-down heave landed harmlessly and the Chiefs prevailed.

A blitzing Nick Bolton flattened Carr as two Raiders receivers tangled feet on the fourth-and-1 deep shot from near midfield.

Kansas City got off to a sloppy start and fell behind 17-0.

Poor tackling, which set up fourth-and-inches rather than a Las Vegas punt, led to the Raiders’ first touchdown.

First-year Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels called a play-action pass from a jumbo set, which left Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton isolated against Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams.

The result was a 58-yard touchdown.

After Chiefs replacement kicker Matthew Wright missed a 41-yard field goal, Adams drew two pass-interference penalties on another Raiders touchdown drive.

Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs did the honors on a 1-yard run. Fenton and rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson were flagged for interference earlier in the drive.

When Carlson connected on a 53-yard field goal early in the second quarter, the Raiders appeared firmly in control 17-0.

The teams traded field goals in the final 17 seconds after a controversial roughing-the-penalty passer on Chris Jones, who appeared to recover a fumble.

Instead, the drive continued and Carlson delivered from 50 yards out with 17 seconds left.

Aided by a facemask penalty against Las Vegas, which was flagged for 11 penalties, the half ended on a 59-yard field goal by Matthew Wright — a new Kansas City franchise record.

Wright, who missed from 41 yards in the first quarter, and again from 37 yards, though a penalty bailed him out and led to Kelce’s fourth TD, was the unlikely hero with Harrison Butker sidelined for a fourth straight game.

Kansas City was forced to shuffle its offensive line with right guard Trey Smith inactive and struggled to get the run game going.

—