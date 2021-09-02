'Randy Reid' returns to Chiefs, demands Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Randy Reid is back - and he wants a ring.

Kansas City actor Eric Stonestreet, known for his role in "Modern Family," previously portrayed Randy Reid during the 2019 Chiefs season. The guise is that he is Andy Reid's long-lost brother.

That, of course, is all fake.

"Randy" is a comedic character who wreaks havoc on the team, and this time he is back at training camp.

A new video posted to Twitter shows the reunion of Andy and Randy, and how no one else is excited for the return of the brother.

During training camp, Randy spends his days grabbing players' rears, giving unsolicited advice and flying drones into players while they practice.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is seen in the video doing his best to get ready of Randy, and the comedy ensues.

Part of the reason for the head-to-head? Randy claims that because the Chiefs won a Super Bowl last time he was around, he too deserves a ring.