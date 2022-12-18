Watch Now
RB Jerick McKinnon musters Chiefs past Texans in topsy-turvy overtime win

Kansas City clinches the AFC West for a seventh-straight season in rollercoaster win over Houston
David J. Phillip/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Posted at 5:01 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 18:01:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a close win over the lowly Houston Texans Sunday, securing the AFC West crown for a seventh consecutive season.

“To win the division is hard to do,” running back Jerick McKinnon said in an exclusive postgame conversation with KSHB 41.

McKinnon’s 26-yard touchdown run in overtime helped KC seal the rollercoaster win.

“You've got guys who go their whole careers and have never won a division championship,” McKinnon continued.

Fed heavily after a second-quarter fumble by rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, ‘Jet’ McKinnon helped KC take off late.

“I always prepare myself like I'm the starter, so that when I get my numbers called, I'm not caught off guard,” he added.

Over the last three games, McKinnon has accounted for 316 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

“It's definitely been a blessing,” the eighth-year veteran continued. “Definitely a blessing because we play on a high-powered offense like this, you know…can't take it for granted.”

