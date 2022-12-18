RB Jerick McKinnon musters Chiefs past Texans in topsy-turvy overtime win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs eked out a close win over the lowly Houston Texans Sunday, securing the AFC West crown for a seventh consecutive season.

“To win the division is hard to do,” running back Jerick McKinnon said in an exclusive postgame conversation with KSHB 41.

McKinnon’s 26-yard touchdown run in overtime helped KC seal the rollercoaster win.

Talking exclusively with #Chiefs Jerick McKinnon after his walk-off winner in overtime: "I gave out two Christmas presents today" @KSHB41 😂🎄 pic.twitter.com/AfZcmphvqc — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) December 18, 2022

“You've got guys who go their whole careers and have never won a division championship,” McKinnon continued.

Fed heavily after a second-quarter fumble by rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, ‘Jet’ McKinnon helped KC take off late.

“I always prepare myself like I'm the starter, so that when I get my numbers called, I'm not caught off guard,” he added.

Over the last three games, McKinnon has accounted for 316 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.

“It's definitely been a blessing,” the eighth-year veteran continued. “Definitely a blessing because we play on a high-powered offense like this, you know…can't take it for granted.”

