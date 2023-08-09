Real ‘UT’ debate: Chiefs RG Smith, DT Coburn bond over college rivalry

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Every day, Kansas City Chiefs right guard Trey Smith and rookie defensive tackle Keondre Coburn have the same argument — Who has the rightful claim as the true “UT” in college football?

Smith, a former star at Tennessee, insists it’s the Volunteers, but Coburn, a sixth-round pick from Texas, believes it’s Texas.

“I love Keondre,” Smith said. “He’s a great dude, fun to be around, really hard worker. We only disagree about Tennessee and Texas, which one’s going to be the real UT, so we talk about that every day.”

Asked about Smith’s shot across the bow, Coburn said, “I ain’t even worried about Trey. It’s UT over here. Texas is the real UT that I grew up knowing.”

Dissension in the ranks? 😂



Find out what @Chiefs RG Trey Smith and rookie DT Keondre Coburn argue about every day at practice! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/eJtv7Tkd1p — Tod Palmer (@todpalmer) August 9, 2023

The chatter only will intensify next season when the Longhorns move from the Big 12 to the SEC and meet more frequently on the gridiron.

Coburn said he’s “got some outfits for him,” including a Longhorns lettermen jacket. He hopes to make Smith wear one after the two make a friendly wager on a future Texas-Tennessee game — their own version of the (Real) Orange Bowl.

Verbal jousting aside, Coburn’s eager for his first NFL game, a preseason battle at noon Sunday in New Orleans.

“The No. 1 thing to do is do my job — worry about my keys, do my assignments right and do what I can to help the team,” he said.

Smith’s been impressed with what he’s seen so far from the rookie.

“He’s a big effort guy and really good at using his hands, just being violent when he rushes,” Smith said.

There has been added spotlight on the defensive tackle position at Chiefs camp with All-Pro Chris Jones still holding out as he seeks a contract extension.

Coburn appreciates the chance to go up against Smith and Pro Bowl center Creed Humphrey day after day.

“Every opportunity I get is amazing,” Coburn said. “I’m going against the best center in the league, so why not take advantage of all those opportunities, all the reps and details, to try to beat him, see what he does good and see what I can do better.”

Coburn said he’s settled into a routine at training camp and he’ll have to adjust it after camp breaks next week, especially with an infant daughter at home.

“Even being here, I’ve still got responsibilities with that — talking to her every night, keeping her happy when she’s taking a bath or cries and things like that,” he said.

Coburn said he’s prepared to adjust, getting up earlier to drive to the practice facility and carving out time to be a dad after work, where he hopes to make an impact in the franchise’s chase for another Lombardi Trophy.

—