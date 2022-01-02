Record day for Chiefs’ offensive trio Mahomes, Hill, Kelce

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes broke his own record for completions in a season by a Kansas City Chiefs quarterback.

Tyreek Hill broke teammate Travis Kelce’s record for receptions in a season.

Meanwhile, Kelce burnished his growing Hall of Fame resume on Sunday during a 34-31 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals .

Mahomes has now completed 409 passes this season, breaking his own record of 390 completions last season. He also owns the third most completions in a season for the Chiefs with 383 in 2018.

Hill has 110 catches on the season, which broke Kelce’s record of 105 set last season.

With 2 receptions so far in today's game, WR Tyreek Hill has set a new franchise record for most receptions in a single season with 106. He entered today's game with 104 and passes TE Travis Kelce's previous mark of 105 (2020). — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 2, 2022

Entering the week, Hill ranked third in the NFL in receptions this season. His previous career-high was 87 catches in 2018 and 2020.

Not all was lost for Kelce, who became the seventh tight end in NFL history with 700 career receptions during the first half.

With that reception, TE Travis Kelce recorded his 700th career catch. He is the 7th TE in NFL history to reach 700 career receptions, and accomplishes the feat in 126 games, besting Jason Witten's previous mark of 145 games to reach 700. — Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) January 2, 2022

Kelce — a Westlake, Ohio, native and University of Cincinnati graduate — reached the milestone in 126 games, which is 19 games faster than the previous record for fastest tight end to reach 700 catches (Jason Witten, 145).

It wasn’t only the Chiefs’ big trio who had a record-setting day.

Darrel Williams, who started in place of injured starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire, had a career-high 88 rushing on 14 attempts, including two 1-yard touchdowns.

David Dermer/AP Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams warms-up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

It was the third multi-touchdown game of Williams’ career, including Week 6 at Washington earlier in 2021.

Williams’ previous career-high for rushing yards was 70 during a Week 9 win against Green Bay.