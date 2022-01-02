Bengals snap mistake-prone Chiefs’ 8-game win streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For a stretch in the first half, the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense was unstoppable Sunday in Cincinnati.

For most of the second half, Patrick Mahomes and company couldn’t sustain drives.

Meanwhile, a penalty-prone defense struggled to cover rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who torched the Chiefs’ secondary to the tune of 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 upset.

The loss snapped an eight-game win streak for Kansas City (11-5), which dropped to the No. 2 seed in the AFC after Tennessee dominated Miami to move into the top spot with one week remaining in the expanded 17-game NFL regular season.

The Chiefs, who were flagged for 10 accepted penalties that cost them 83 yards, appeared to be primed to at least force a field goal try with a little more than 3 minutes remaining.

The Bengals faced third-and-27 from the Kansas City 41.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo brought an all-out blitz but couldn’t get home as Joe Burrow lofted a 30-yard completion down to the right sideline to Chase, who beat cornerback Charvarius Ward repeatedly, to set up the game-winning field goal.

"That one hurt, man," safety Tyrann Mathieu, who finished with six tackles, said. "I'm pretty sure we all want that one back."

Cincinnati (10-6), which clinched its first AFC North tirle since 2015 with the win, survived a late goal-line stand by Kansas City’s defense, which got stops on five straight plays from inside the 1-yard line.

Offsetting penalties on the fourth-down play and a penalty on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed in the end zone on the replayed down gave the Bengals a first down and the ability to run out the clock.

Burrow, who finished 30 of 39 for 446 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions, left the game injured on the fifth and final play in that sequence.

Cincinnati backup quarterback Brandon Allen took a knee then spiked the ball before Evan McPherson won it with a 20-yard field goal as time expired.

Kansas City managed only three second-half points — a game-tying 34-yard field goal with 6:01 remaining — but Mahomes never saw the field again.

The Bengals, who marched 74 yards on 15 plays to eat up the remainder of the clock, took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Burrow to Tyler Boyd.

The Chiefs managed only 122 yards in the second half, including only 50 yards passing.

Down by 11 points at halftime, it was Chase’s 69-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the second half on a blown coverage that allowed Cincy to pull within striking distance.

After both offenses started the game going three-and-out, Mahomes and Chase took over.

Mahomes, who went 25 of 35 for 259 with two touchdowns and no picks, led four straight touchdown drives only to have Chase counter with a pair of scintillating touchdowns — sprinting untouched 72 yards late in the first quarter and hauling in an 18-yard corner route on the ensuing drive — to keep the Bengals in the game.

The Chiefs got the ball rolling.

Demarcus Robinson hauled in a 29-yard deep post for the game’s first touchdown and tight end Travis Kelce doubled the lead with a 3-yard touchdown reception on the next drive.

Darrel Williams capped the next two drives with 1-yard touchdown runs to put Kansas City in front 28-14. He finished with a career-high 88 yards rushing on 14 carries and added three catches for 19 yards.

McPherson netted a 46-yard field goal on Cincinnati’s final drive of the first half and Byron Pringle returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown — only to have it negated by a holding penalty.

Tyreek Hill, who was limited to six catches for 40 yards, dropped a deep heave from Mahomes on the ensuing drive, preventing Kansas City from getting into field-goal range in the closing seconds.