Watch
Sports

Actions

Reid: All Chiefs players on active roster cleared from reserve/COVID-19 list

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Abbie Parr
<p>Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter Dec. 3, 2017, against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. He's a big reason why Kansas City projects to have one of the top receiving corps in 2018.</p>
Kelce emerges as team leader, focused on new season
Posted at 1:28 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 14:28:48-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that all players on the active roster who were previously on the reserve/COVID-19 list have been cleared.

"Everybody passed their COVID [test] that's on the roster," Reid told reporters during a press conference.

The newly cleared players were able to practice with the team Wednesday.

Last week, several star players landed on the list and missed the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That included tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker - two major point-getters for the team.

By the end of the day last Tuesday, the team had 16 players on the list.

Reid said the only player to not practice on Wednesday was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a collarbone injury.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu also left Sunday's game with an injury, but he was back in action this week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local Weather Streaming 24/7