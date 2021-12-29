Reid: All Chiefs players on active roster cleared from reserve/COVID-19 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced Wednesday that all players on the active roster who were previously on the reserve/COVID-19 list have been cleared.

"Everybody passed their COVID [test] that's on the roster," Reid told reporters during a press conference.

The newly cleared players were able to practice with the team Wednesday.

Last week, several star players landed on the list and missed the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That included tight end Travis Kelce and kicker Harrison Butker - two major point-getters for the team.

By the end of the day last Tuesday, the team had 16 players on the list.

Reid said the only player to not practice on Wednesday was running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire exited Sunday's game against the Steelers with a collarbone injury.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu also left Sunday's game with an injury, but he was back in action this week.