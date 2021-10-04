Reid: Get used to teams going for it on 4th down against the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Opposing coaches are getting creative to keep the ball away from Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Through four weeks, Chiefs opponents have gone for it on fourth down seven times, turning the ball over just once.

“It's crazy,” Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday. “Teams are more willing to go for fourth downs more now than ever before, you're seeing it on the plus side of the field and the minus side of the field.”

Four down offenses have gashed Kansas City through the first quarter of the 2021 regular season, specifically exposing deficiencies in the red zone.

“It's football today,” Reid continued. "[The league] wanted it to be an offensive game. And it’s leaning that way so people are taking more chances.”

