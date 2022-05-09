Watch
Reid impressed with Karlaftis’ motor: ‘He goes 100 miles an hour’

George Karlaftis, Chiefs Rookie Camp Football
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) greets linebacker Jack Cochrane during rookie mini camp NFL football practice Monday, May 9, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:48 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 19:48:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With just three days of glorified walkthroughs in the books, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid likes what he sees from George Karlaftis.

“He goes 100 miles an hour,” Andy Reid joked when talking with reporters on the third and final day of the team’s rookie minicamp, admitting coaches and staff had to ‘slow him down’ during the three-day camp geared towards teaching rookies the ins-and-outs of team practices.

“That motor is the thing that jumps out at you,” Reid added. “He goes and goes.”

Karlaftis, projected a top-15 pick in this year's NFL draft, slid to the Chiefs at No. 30, much to the surprise of GM Brett Veach and the hungry Greek himself.

“29 guys went before me and I’m going to prove to the teams and the guys making the picks that I deserved to be the first guy off the board,” Karlaftis said post-draft.

Now in the fold here in Kansas City, Reid and those who selected him are dialing him back, preserving the motor for this fall.

“If you're going at that tempo and it’s just a walkthrough and they’re going slow…you might get someone hurt,” Reid said. “And it might be you.”

