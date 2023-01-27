Reid: Mahomes ‘moving around good’ in practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to go for the AFC Championship Sunday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday.

“He looks good, moving around good,” Reid said."I think he'll go around and play."

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who has been dealing with a pelvis injury since Week 9, also practiced Friday after feeling "better" this week , per Reid.

The only player who did not practice Friday was wide receiver Justin Watson, but his absence was due to an illness.

With all eyes on Mahomes' ankle, the quarterback has continuously assured the media he'll be on the field Sunday.

But while the Chiefs look to regain some reinforcements, the same can’t be said for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals head coach Zach Taylor told reporters Friday starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Williams has been dealing with a knee injury while Cappa has an ankle injury. Both players did not practice all week.

Starting right tackle La’el Collins remains on injured reserve, where he's been since December.

Max Scharpling and Jackson Carman are likely to replace Cappa and Williams in their respective positions.

