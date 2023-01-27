Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Reid: Mahomes ‘moving around good’ in practice

Chiefs Bengals Football
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Dean/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) goes over the top to score a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Chiefs Bengals Football
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 14:22:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to go for the AFC Championship Sunday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday.

“He looks good, moving around good,” Reid said."I think he'll go around and play."

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who has been dealing with a pelvis injury since Week 9, also practiced Friday after feeling "better" this week, per Reid.

The only player who did not practice Friday was wide receiver Justin Watson, but his absence was due to an illness.

With all eyes on Mahomes' ankle, the quarterback has continuously assured the media he'll be on the field Sunday.

But while the Chiefs look to regain some reinforcements, the same can’t be said for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bengals head coach Zach Taylor told reporters Friday starting offensive linemen Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will not play Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Williams has been dealing with a knee injury while Cappa has an ankle injury. Both players did not practice all week.

Starting right tackle La’el Collins remains on injured reserve, where he's been since December.

Max Scharpling and Jackson Carman are likely to replace Cappa and Williams in their respective positions.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.