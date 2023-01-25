Andy Reid: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr. 'feeling better,' will practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. is feeling better this week as he continues his recovery from a pelvis injury. 0 straight games.

Reid added that the move to back him off at practice last week appeared to work out well.

The fourth-year wide receiver was activated Jan. 4 from injured reserve after being designated to return last month .

Hardman "did some good work" late in the regular season, according to Reid, but he did not see the field during a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders in the team's regular-season finale and missed the AFC Divisional round win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hardman last played on Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Reid also discussed the status of tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain), who both have been designated to return from IR.

Fortson is more likely to return this week in an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals than Edwards-Helaire, but Reid didn't rule out either one. Both are in their 21-day return window from the injured reserve list.

Fortson has not played since Dec. 18 against the Houston Texans and Edwards-Helaire has missed even more time , last playing in a Nov. 20 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

—