Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ruled out Saturday against Jacksonville; will miss 10th straight game

Chiefs Raiders Football
Jeff Lewis/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) warms up in an Love for Damar shirt before the Chiefs play against the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. Chiefs defeated the Raiders 31-13. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
Chiefs Raiders Football
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 15:35:43-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. will most likely be ruled out for Saturday's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss his 10th straight game.

Reid told media members Tuesday he was backing off Hardman, who hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans. He ended up not practicing at all this week.

Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster complimented Hardman for his impact off the field.

"Mecole's a great player and he's helped us out tremendously, and he's still helping us out now," Smith-Schuster said. "I think the chemistry is everyone just working together. It's for the number one goal [which is] to win the game."

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will probably not be activated from the injured reserve list, per Reid.

Edwards-Helaire has not played since Nov. 20 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fortson has not played since Dec. 18 against the Houston Texans.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.