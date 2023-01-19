Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman ruled out Saturday against Jacksonville; will miss 10th straight game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. will most likely be ruled out for Saturday's AFC Divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and will miss his 10th straight game.

Reid told media members Tuesday he was backing off Hardman , who hasn't played since Nov. 6 against the Tennessee Titans. He ended up not practicing at all this week.

Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster complimented Hardman for his impact off the field.

"Mecole's a great player and he's helped us out tremendously, and he's still helping us out now," Smith-Schuster said. "I think the chemistry is everyone just working together. It's for the number one goal [which is] to win the game."

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) will probably not be activated from the injured reserve list, per Reid.

Edwards-Helaire has not played since Nov. 20 against the Los Angeles Chargers . Fortson has not played since Dec. 18 against the Houston Texans.

—