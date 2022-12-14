Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman returns to practice Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman was back at practice on Wednesday, which begins his 21-day period to return to the active roster and off the team's injured reserve list.

The last time Hardman stepped onto the field was Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

During that game, Mecole scored a touchdown and had 79 yards.

Since then, the Chiefs have heavily relied on JuJu Smith-Schuster, Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.

Kadarius Toney, who was productive during Week 9 and 10, has missed three-straight games, after he tweaked a hamstring against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chief head coach Andy Reid said Toney is "ramping up" after having good practices last week. Reid added the plan for Hardman this week is to "ease him back in."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is eager to get both wideouts back on the field.

"Just adding that speed to the field, it makes teams have to honor it, but obviously Marquez has done a great job of filling that role and so has Skyy," Mahomes said. "But to just continue to add speed to any offense like those two guys have, I think it will open up everyone else, because you have to really account for those two guys on every play."

Rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore shared it's not only Hardman's speed the team is missing, but also his mentorship.

"For sure his speed, it's definitely his speed and for me personally, it's him on the sideline telling me we could have done this better, we could have done that," Moore said. "Just that leadership I'd say."

Kansas City hits the road for its Week 15 match up against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a win in Houston, a Chargers' loss or a Kansas City tie or Chargers' tie.

