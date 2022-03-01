Watch
Reid: Rumors of rift between Bieniemy, Mahomes are ‘fabricated’

Kansas City Chiefs bringing OC back on 1-year deal
Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 14. 2018, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes listens to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, right, as he warms up for the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. The Miami Dolphins have begun their search for a coach who’s ready to lose this year. New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Bieniemy, the first candidates to interview for the Dolphins’ job, met with them Friday, Jan. 4. Owner Stephen Ross is seeking a replacement for Adam Gase, and wants to rebuild after a 7-9 season. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 15:09:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid is silencing any noise of tension between his offensive staff and star quarterback.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the 2022 NFL combine, Reid opened his new conference addressing a February article posted on Medium.com alleging growing tension between Reid, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes.

“We were on vacation…then all of a sudden I didn’t like Eric, and Eric didn’t like me, and Pat Mahomes and everybody else,” Reid started. “That’s not the case, we all get along...”

The article, which has since been deleted, alleged a growing rift between Mahomes and Bieniemy, including in a screaming match between the two on the sidelines and mismanaged play-calls during the team's AFC championship collapse.

“This whole thing…that’s been written has gotten kind of fabricated,” Reid added Tuesday. “I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling.”

Returning to Kansas City for a fifth season as the team’s OC, Bieniemy was reportedly passed over for the Saints and Broncos head coaching vacancies.

“I thought potentially he’d get a head coaching job, which I would’ve been happy with too,” Reid continued. “But that’s not how it worked out.”

