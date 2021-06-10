Reid talks Kyle Long injury, other topics after OTAs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's the last round of voluntary workouts for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and Andy Reid volunteered his thoughts on a variety of topics after Thursday's organized team activities.

Kyle Long's leg injury in practice Wednesday is the biggest story of this week. Reid and the Chiefs hope the veteran offensive lineman can return by the start of the season, but are unsure.

"It doesn't look like it's ligaments," said Reid. "There's a chance he'll have to have surgery on it, but we'll see."

Long's injury could present the scenario of two rookies starting next to each other on the offensive line; Creed Humphrey at center and Trey Smith at right guard.

"We're lucky that we have some good players in there," said Reid.

Reid said guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would return for next week's mandatory mini-camp.

On the defensive side, newcomer Jarran Reed gives the Chiefs the option of moving Chris Jones out to play more defensive end in the Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 scheme.

"It gives Spags some flexibility there for sure," Reid said.

And as for his own health, Reid said he's fine even though he was using a cane on the practice field Thursday.

"I hit 60," Reid joked as to why he needed the cane.