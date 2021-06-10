Watch
Chiefs RG Kyle Long reportedly will miss training camp with knee injury

David Banks/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Bears offensive guard Kyle Long (75) reacts after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Chicago. The Bears won 48-10. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Kyle Long
Posted at 9:30 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 10:30:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs lured Kyle Long out of retirement as part of the offseason offensive line rebuild, but his status for training camp is now in question.

Long reportedly suffered a broken kneecap and may not be available for training camp, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Long, who retired from the NFL after the 2019 season then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March to return, may be ready in time for the regular season, according to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

EXCLUSIVE | One-on-one: New Chiefs RG Kyle Long

Originally a first-round pick by Chicago in 2013, Long was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and started 47 games in his first three seasons.

Injuries took a toll from 2016-19 before Long’s retirement.

He’s expected to compete for the starting right guard job with Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who opted out of the 2020 season, and Andrew Wylie, who started at the position last season.

