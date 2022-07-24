SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping tight end Jody Fortson can pick up right where he left off last year.

The 26-year-old passcatcher was one of Kansas City’s early arrivals to 2022 training camp this weekend, participating in the team's first workouts Saturday at Missouri Western State University.

“I thought he looked sharp,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters after Saturday's workout.

Fortson flashed in training camp 2021, breaking through and earning a 53-man roster after spending the 2020 season on the Chiefs' practice squad.

The converted-wideout created immediate chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, snagging two touchdowns in the first four weeks of 2021 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

📹VIDEO: Andy Reid says #Chiefs Jody Fortson looked 'sharp' in the first day of camp. pic.twitter.com/S5r3cc4kBI — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) July 23, 2022

“He kind of knocked that rust off that kind of worry about the leg during those OTAs so he's able to come out here and function,” Reid said.

Fortson’s chemistry with No. 15 looks to be intact. He caught three red zone targets from Mahomes in Saturday’s pre-training camp 7-on-7 period.

