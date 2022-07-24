Watch Now
Reid: Tight End Jody Fortson looking ‘sharp’ in early days of Kanas City Chiefs camp

Rehabbing pass catcher one of KC’s select players with early camp invite
Chiefs second year tight end snagged two touchdowns in 2021 season before suffering season-ending knee injury
Jody Fortson
Posted at 9:33 PM, Jul 23, 2022
SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping tight end Jody Fortson can pick up right where he left off last year.

The 26-year-old passcatcher was one of Kansas City’s early arrivals to 2022 training camp this weekend, participating in the team's first workouts Saturday at Missouri Western State University.

“I thought he looked sharp,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters after Saturday's workout.

Fortson flashed in training camp 2021, breaking through and earning a 53-man roster after spending the 2020 season on the Chiefs' practice squad.

The converted-wideout created immediate chemistry with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, snagging two touchdowns in the first four weeks of 2021 before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

“He kind of knocked that rust off that kind of worry about the leg during those OTAs so he's able to come out here and function,” Reid said.

Fortson’s chemistry with No. 15 looks to be intact. He caught three red zone targets from Mahomes in Saturday’s pre-training camp 7-on-7 period.

