Report: Chiefs promote DT Brandon Williams to active 53-man roster

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted defensive tackle Brandon Williams to the active 53-man roster, Arrowhead Pride Editor-in-Chief and KSHB 41 Chiefs analyst Pete Sweeney reports Thursday afternoon.

As expected, the Chiefs say that DT Brandon Williams has been promoted to the 53-man roster. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 8, 2022

Williams was previously on the team's practice squad, signing with the team in late November.

The team announced the release of Taylor Stallworth earlier this week, potentially giving the Missouri native an opportunity to hit the field.

Williams has been a longtime veteran of the NFL since being drafted out of Missouri Southern State in 2013. Williams was a regular starter for the Baltimore Ravens, starting 114 games in the purple and black.

Williams has been a durable player throughout his career, as he only missed 13 games after his rookie season.

During his time with the Ravens, Williams amassed 323 combined tackles, 33 of them tackles for losses. He also racked up 6.5 sacks and recovered five fumbles.

Williams does have a relationship with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive line coach Joe Cullen.

During his first two years in the NFL, Spagnuolo worked on the Ravens' defensive staff, first as a senior defensive assistant in his rookie year, then as assistant head coach/safeties coach. Cullens was the Ravens' defensive line coach from 2016-2020.

Spagnuolo says they will ease him into playing, as it will take a while.

"Brandon (Williams) brings in a lot of energy," Spagnuolo said on the podium during Thursday's media availability. "He's a big, strong guy."

The Chiefs also announced they are bringing back offensive lineman Austin Reiter, signing him to the practice squad.

—