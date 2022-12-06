REPORT: Chiefs release DT Taylor Stallworth

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have released veteran defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth, his agent announced Tuesday afternoon.

Stallworth got flagged for roughing the passer late in the first quarter of last Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Taylor Stallworth roughing the passer call. As soon as the referee sees Stallworth land on Burrow and appears in real time like full weight, he pulls the flag. pic.twitter.com/M9kzS96w6y — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 6, 2022

The Chiefs signed Stallworth on April 6 after spending two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. The team elevated him to the practice squad on Aug. 31 and then to the active roster less than two months later after defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton tore his ACL .

Stallworth appeared in just six games for the Chiefs this season, recording four total tackles across 53 snaps.

Stallworth was originally signed by the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The move could give newly signed defensive tackle Brandon Williams playing time. Williams is currently on the Chiefs' practice squad.

