Harrison Butker, Trent McDuffie return to practice, Taylor Stallworth elevated from practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will soon have some familiar faces back on the field when the team plays the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Kicker Harrison Butker and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie are able to practice Wednesday according to head coach Andy Reid.

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth was also elevated from the practice squad and will rejoin the 53-man roster. He will replace defensive end Benton Whitley, who was waived earlier by the team.

Some players were unable to practice on Wednesday, as safety Bryan Cook is still in concussion protocol, and cornerbacks Rashad Fenton(hamstring spasm) and Chris Lammons (hip pointer) are also unable to practice. As expected, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton did not practice.

The Chiefs also made some practice squad moves, signing former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, while terminating the contract of defensive tackle Cortez Broughton.

Butker and McDuffie both suffered legs injuries in the team’s season opening victory against the Arizona Cardinals. Butker injured his ankle on a first quarter kickoff while the rookie from Washington injured his hamstring on the final play of the Cardinals opening second half drive.

The injuries forced both to miss the Chiefs' last four games and also caused McDuffie to be placed on injured reserve . He is eligible to return from injured reserve this week.

Stallworth returns to the main team after starting the season on the practice squad. His presence will definitely be needed as Wharton tore his ACL during Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs also made some practice squad moves Wednesday, signing former New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman, while terminating the contract of defensive tackle Cortez Broughton.

