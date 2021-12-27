Watch
Report: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's collarbone injury not season ending

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball against the Houston Texans in the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The collarbone injury that Chiefs running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire received in Sunday's game against the Steelers is reportedly not season-ending.

According to the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Edwards-Helaire's injury has swelling but no structural damage, and he should be returning to the field shortly.

Edwards-Helaire received the injury on the second carry of the second half of Sunday's game after Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk landed on him.

Afterwards, Edwards-Helaire was out for the remainder of the game.

"We'll just see how bad it is tomorrow," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the Chiefs' victory.

