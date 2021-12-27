Report: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire's collarbone injury not season ending

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The collarbone injury that Chiefs running back Clyde-Edwards Helaire received in Sunday's game against the Steelers is reportedly not season-ending.

According to the NFL's Ian Rapoport, Edwards-Helaire's injury has swelling but no structural damage, and he should be returning to the field shortly.

Some good news following tests: There is swelling, but no structural damage and the injury is not season-ending, source said. Clyde Edwards-Helaire should return shortly. https://t.co/drc1S8QNvI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2021

Edwards-Helaire received the injury on the second carry of the second half of Sunday's game after Steelers defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk landed on him.

Afterwards, Edwards-Helaire was out for the remainder of the game.

"We'll just see how bad it is tomorrow," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the Chiefs' victory.