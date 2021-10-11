Report: Chiefs RB Edwards-Helaire to miss time with MCL sprain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs are able to turn things around in the next few weeks, they might have to do it without starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted Monday afternoon that Edwards-Helaire suffered a sprained MCL injury in the second half of Sunday night’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Rapoport says that the injury could sideline the Chiefs starting running back for “a few weeks,” though he said the injury wasn’t as bad as it initially appeared during the game.

Edwards-Helaire, who was injured late last season but returned for the team’s final playoff push, has rushed the ball 65 times for 304 yards so far this season. He’s also caught eight passes on the season, including two that went for touchdowns.

The Chiefs return to action next Sunday on the east coast against the Washington Football Team.