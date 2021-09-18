Watch
Sports

Actions

Report: Chiefs running backs coach Lewis receives warning, Browns safety Harrison fined

items.[0].image.alt
Gary McCullough/AP
In this Nov. 29, 2020 photo, Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to Service headband during warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. Browns center and players’ union president JC Tretter feels Kansas City assistant coach Greg Lewis should be disciplined for his role in a sideline skirmish with Harrison Jr. in Sunday’s game. Harrison was ejected after he forcefully pushed Lewis, who pushed the Browns safety away when he came to assist Chiefs running back lyde Edwards-Helaire. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Browns-Sideline Skirmish Football
Posted at 5:16 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 18:16:34-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis received a warning from the league after his contact with Browns safety Ronnie Harrison on the sidelines during the Sept. 12 game. Harrison was reportedly fined $12,128 by the NFL.

Pelissero reported that “Lewis’ actions weren’t deemed worthy of a fine.”

NFL Network also reports that a memo was sent to teams earlier this week stating the following: “Non-player personnel of a club (e.g., management personnel, coaches, trainers, equipment personnel) are prohibited from making unnecessary physical contact with or directing abusive, threatening, or insulting language or gestures at opponents, game officials, or representatives of the League. Penalty: Loss of 15 yards.”

The league memo also reportedly stated: "As a reminder, club personnel attempting to address an issue involving players and/or staff from an opposing team should not make unnecessary physical contact with any individual who is not a member of his or her own club. Please contact a member of the Football Operations department with any questions."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage