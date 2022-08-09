Report: Chiefs sign former first rounder Danny Shelton to one year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to bring in another player for their defensive line as they are set to sign Danny Shelton to a one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Chiefs and veteran free-agent defensive tackle Danny Shelton have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. Shelton was most recently with the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2022

Shelton becomes the latest signing for the Chiefs defensive line. The Chiefs previously added longtime Bengals and Seahawks Carlos Dunlap in July .

Shelton is a former first round draft pick, getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2015 with the 12th pick out of Washington.

But Shelton couldn't find a groove with Browns and would only be with the organization for three seasons.

Shelton would bounce around the NFL, with stops with the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions before spending the 2021 season with the New York Giants.

Shelton played 12 games with the Giants, amassing 31 tackles and collecting only 0.5 sacks with the team.

Shelton did have workouts and visits with teams prior to joining the Chiefs, including one with division rival the Las Vegas Raiders.

