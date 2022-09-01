Report: Chiefs sign practice-squad linebacker, lose WR Josh Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly added one more player to their practice squad and lost a veteran who spent last season with the team Thursday, according to reports.

The Chiefs are expected to sign Cole Christiansen, a linebacker who appeared in seven games for the Los Angeles Chargers during the last two seasons, to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network .

Christiansen played four years at Army — where he racked up 275 tackles, including 20 1/2 for a loss with 3 1/2 sacks. He had 12 tackles for a loss as a junior and 112 tackles as a senior.

Reed Hoffmann/AP Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Cole Christiansen (50) tackles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Josh Gordon, who signed with the Chiefs midway through last season and spent training camp with Kansas City, reportedly will sign with Tennessee, according to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero .

The Chiefs' practice squad now stands at 15 with former Blue Springs South and Mizzou tight end Kendall Blanton expected to sign as well.

