Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Chiefs sign practice-squad linebacker, lose WR Josh Gordon

KC to add Cole Christiansen, Gordon signs with Titans
Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs
Maddie Washburn // Chiefs.com
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon during practice at the team facility.
Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs
Chargers Chiefs Football
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-01 12:46:54-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly added one more player to their practice squad and lost a veteran who spent last season with the team Thursday, according to reports.

The Chiefs are expected to sign Cole Christiansen, a linebacker who appeared in seven games for the Los Angeles Chargers during the last two seasons, to their practice squad, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Christiansen played four years at Army — where he racked up 275 tackles, including 20 1/2 for a loss with 3 1/2 sacks. He had 12 tackles for a loss as a junior and 112 tackles as a senior.

Chargers Chiefs Football
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Cole Christiansen (50) tackles Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Josh Gordon, who signed with the Chiefs midway through last season and spent training camp with Kansas City, reportedly will sign with Tennessee, according to NFL Network Reporter Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs' practice squad now stands at 15 with former Blue Springs South and Mizzou tight end Kendall Blanton expected to sign as well.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock