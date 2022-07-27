Report: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce receives $3 million pay raise in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly received a $3 million pay raise for 2022, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The increase comes after the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce reached an agreement on changes to his contract.

"Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce," Rapoport reported in a Tweet.

According to the NFL Player's Association, the Chiefs cap space prior to the contract adjustment is $13,924,530.

Kelce was previously at a $8.855M cap hit this year . Now looks to be $10.5M per Jeremy Fowler’s report. so a jump of $1.65M on the cap this year. #Chiefs — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) July 27, 2022

In August 2020, Kelce signed a four-year contract extension worth over $57 million.

In 2021, Kelce received a $5.25 million base salary with a $7 million signing bonus, creating a $13.25 million cap hit , according to Over the Cap .

