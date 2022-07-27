Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Report: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce receives $3 million pay raise in 2022

Travis Kelce
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Travis Kelce
Posted at 10:57 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 12:34:02-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly received a $3 million pay raise for 2022, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The increase comes after the Kansas City Chiefs and Kelce reached an agreement on changes to his contract.

"Money is moved from the back of the deal to properly compensate Kelce," Rapoport reported in a Tweet.

According to the NFL Player's Association, the Chiefs cap space prior to the contract adjustment is $13,924,530.

In August 2020, Kelce signed a four-year contract extension worth over $57 million.

In 2021, Kelce received a $5.25 million base salary with a $7 million signing bonus, creating a $13.25 million cap hit, according to Over the Cap.


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock