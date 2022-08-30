Watch Now
Report: Kansas City Chiefs releasing WR Josh Gordon, DT Danny Shelton

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon catches a ball during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:32 AM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 09:03:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon and defensive tackle Danny Shelton ahead of Tuesday's mandatory roster deadline.

The Chiefs must reduce their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero announced the news of Gordon's departure Tuesday morning in a Tweet.

"Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out," Pelissero said in the tweet.

After the news broke Tuesday, Gordon thanked Chiefs Kingdom for the opportunity and that he is excited to see where his football journey takes him next.

The wide receiver is ranked 15th in NFL history for most yards in a single season, with 1,646 yards in 2013.

Gordon has been suspended six times since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2012 for NFL substance abuse policy violations. He was suspended for the entire 2015-16 seasons, and his most recent violation was in 2019.

NFL Adam Schefter announced news of Shelton's departure.

Shelton was first drafted for the Cleveland Browns in 2015, and spent three seasons with the team. The Chiefs signed Shelton to a one-year deal.

