Kansas City Royals send Whit Merrifield to Canada

Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield hits a three-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, June 4, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 18:47:27-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals have traded Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays, the team announced.

The deal was reported as the MLB trade deadline passed at 5 p.m.

The Royals will get infielder Samad Taylor and pitcher Max Castillo will be the players that Toronto will send back in the deal. Both will report to the Royals Triple-A team in Omaha.

Earlier this summer, Merrifield was involved in controversy when he was among a group or Royals players unable to make the team’s road trip to Toronto due to their vaccination status.

Merrifield told media at the time that, if we were playing for a different team that was in contention, he would reconsider his vaccination status.

Taylor was playing at Buffalo, Toronto's Triple A-team this season. Taylor was drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the then Cleveland Indians. Taylor was traded to Toronto in 2018 for relief pitcher Joe Smith.

Castillo has already some major league experience. In 30.2 innings pitched this season in the majors, Castillo has posted a 3.08 ERA.

