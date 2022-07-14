Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Royals players, officials react to questions surrounding trip to Toronto, vaccination status

Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Whit Merrifield
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Whit Merrifield #15 of the Kansas City Royals hits a two-run home run off of relief pitcher Jesse Biddle #36 of the Seattle Mariners that also scored Martin Maldonado #16 of the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on June 18, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
Kansas City Royals v Seattle Mariners Whit Merrifield
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 10:55:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday’s news that 10 Kansas City Royals players won’t make the team’s road trip to Toronto due to their vaccination status continued to generate reaction on Thursday.

Following Wednesday’s reports, Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield, one of the 10 players who won’t make the trip, spoke with reporters after their Wednesday game.

Royals’ MLB.com reporter Anne Rogers posted Merrifield’s comments on Twitter.

Merrifield said he reached a personal decision not to get vaccinated, but said if he really needed to get a shot to be able to play in Canada, he would reconsider.

“That’s the only reason that I would think about getting it at this point, is to go to Canada,” Merrifield said. “That might change down the road. Something happens and I happen to get on a team that has a chance to go play in Canada in the postseason, maybe that changes.”
In a radio interview Thursday morning during Pete Mundo’s radio program on 710 KCMO-AM, Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said Merrifield regretted the remarks.

“This is not Whit’s heart, that’s not who he is,” Moore said. “He was caught in a situation where it just didn’t come out right… he’s very sorry for what was said and how it was said.”

The Royals start a four-game series in Toronto tonight before breaking for the All-Star game next week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock