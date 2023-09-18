Watch Now
Sports

Actions

REPORT: Mahomes, Chiefs restructure contract to record-setting level

Chiefs Jaguars Football
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Chiefs Jaguars Football
Posted at 2:29 PM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 15:29:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement to restructure his contract, according to multiple NFL insiders.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports Mahomes will make $210.6 million between 2023 and 2026, which is the most for NFL history over a four season span. Mahomes' compensation for those years is guaranteed.

Under the terms of the agreement, Mahomes has a chance to receive escalators which could bring the agreement to $218 million by end of 2026, according NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes also restructured his deal in 2021 to free up $17 million in cap space.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone