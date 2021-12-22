Report: No new Chiefs COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two straight days of adding players to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly received a bit of good news Wednesday morning.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Chiefs had no new COVID-19 positive tests Wednesday morning.
Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021
As of Tuesday evening, a total of 16 Chiefs players were on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, a list that included tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and kicker Harrison Butker.
The #Chiefs Reserve/Covid-19 list as of 4:03pm CT 12/21/21 pic.twitter.com/9xqMQoggV6— Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) December 21, 2021
While the status of many of the players remains unclear ahead of the team’s important AFC game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Butker will miss the game.