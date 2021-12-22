Watch
Report: No new Chiefs COVID-19 cases Wednesday

David Becker/AP
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Chiefs Raiders Football
Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 10:42:19-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two straight days of adding players to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly received a bit of good news Wednesday morning.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Chiefs had no new COVID-19 positive tests Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 16 Chiefs players were on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, a list that included tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and kicker Harrison Butker.

While the status of many of the players remains unclear ahead of the team’s important AFC game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Butker will miss the game.

