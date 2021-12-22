Report: No new Chiefs COVID-19 cases Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After two straight days of adding players to the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly received a bit of good news Wednesday morning.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that the Chiefs had no new COVID-19 positive tests Wednesday morning.

Source: No new positives for the #Chiefs today. The team has been hit hard by COVID-19 in recent days, but no new casees today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2021

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 16 Chiefs players were on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, a list that included tight end Travis Kelce , wide receiver Tyreek Hill and kicker Harrison Butker.

While the status of many of the players remains unclear ahead of the team’s important AFC game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Butker will miss the game.

