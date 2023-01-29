REPORT: Ravens request to interview Bieniemy for OC position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly requested to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the team's OC position, according to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter.

In addition to the prospects of the OC job with the Ravens, Bieniemy is also reportedly being considered for the Titan's OC position and the Colts head coaching job .

The Chiefs OC coach has interviewed at least 15 times for a head coaching job since 2019.

Bieniemy emerged in the NFL as a star running back at Colorado in the 1980s, before ending his playing career in 1999 with Andy Reid in Philadelphia.

His coaching career began as a college assistant coach, before he landed a coaching job in the NFL as a running backs coach in 2006 with Minnesota.

Bieniemy was made assistant head coach with the Vikings in 2010 before serving as Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator for two seasons with his college alma mater.

He was hired by Reid in 2013 as running backs coach, and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 following the departure of Matt Nagy to the Chicago head coaching position.

