Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Titans reportedly request to interview Chiefs OC Bieniemy, senior assistant, QBs coach Nagy for OC position

Super Bowl Bienemy Football
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL football news conference at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., in this Jan. 23, 2020, file photo. Bieniemy has become the cause celebre when it comes to minority assistants who have been denied the opportunity to become head coaches in the NFL. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Super Bowl Bienemy Football
Posted at 10:37 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 11:37:58-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans have reportedly requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for the team's OC position, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

The OC position opened after the Titans announced on Monday that Todd Downing had been fired.

Downing joined the team in 2019 and stepped into the role of OC in 2021. Under Downing, the Titan's offense fell to No. 17 in 2021 to No. 30 in the NFL in 2022.

A potential interview with the Titans isn't the only coaching opportunity on Bieniemy's radar. The Chiefs OC has interviewed more than 15 times for head coaching positions since 2019, including a recent interview with the Indianapolis Colts for head coach.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 after leaving the offensive coordinator role to become the Chicago Bears head coach in 2018.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.