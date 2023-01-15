Titans reportedly request to interview Chiefs OC Bieniemy, senior assistant, QBs coach Nagy for OC position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tennessee Titans have reportedly requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy for the team's OC position, according to ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

The OC position opened after the Titans announced on Monday that Todd Downing had been fired .

Downing joined the team in 2019 and stepped into the role of OC in 2021. Under Downing, the Titan's offense fell to No. 17 in 2021 to No. 30 in the NFL in 2022.

A potential interview with the Titans isn't the only coaching opportunity on Bieniemy's radar. The Chiefs OC has interviewed more than 15 times for head coaching positions since 2019 , including a recent interview with the Indianapolis Colts for head coach.

Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 after leaving the offensive coordinator role to become the Chicago Bears head coach in 2018.

