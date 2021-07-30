Royals deal slugger Jorge Soler to Atlanta Braves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second front-line player for the Kansas City Royals will be wearing a new uniform by week’s end.

At the free agent trade deadline Friday, the Kansas City Royals have dealt outfielder Jorge Soler to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for pitcher Kasey Kalich, the team confirmed Friday afternoon.

The trade comes just a day after the Royals traded veteran left-handed pitcher Danny Duffy to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player to be named later.

Soler, 29, has played a lead role in the Royals lineup for a handful of seasons. In 2020, he hit a career-high 48 home runs and drove in 117 runners. Both were easily career highs.

So far in 2021, Soler has played in 94 games, belting 13 home runs in 308 at-bats.

Kalich, 23, comes to the Royals organization from the Braves’ A+ affiliate in Rome, Georgia. Kalich has 3.26 ERA in 20 games, striking out 35 batters in just 30 innings.

