Report: WR Josh Gordon moved onto Chiefs roster, could play Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs in late September after being reinstated in time for week 4 of the 2021 NFL season, has been moved to the team's 53-man roster.

The information comes from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who tweeted about the news.

Chiefs promoted WR Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster, per source. Gordon now on track to make his Chiefs’ debut Sunday night vs. Bills. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2021

That means Gordon could play Sunday in the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

In a press conference Monday, head coach Andy Reid said whether or not that will happen will depend on how quickly Gordon becomes comfortable with the team.

“It’s a comfort thing with the offense," Reid said. “I don’t want to put him in a bad situation.”