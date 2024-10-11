RHP Gerrit Cole handcuffs Royals as Yankees win ALDS, eliminate former postseason rival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Blue October is over — for now.

The New York Yankees eliminated the Kansas City Royals with a 3-1 win Thursday at Kauffman Stadium in the rekindling of an old postseason rivalry.

The two franchises met in the playoffs four times in five seasons from 1976 to 1980.

New York, which won three of those meetings, eased to another series win in the best-of-five American League Division Series, beating Kansas City in the first meeting against their old rivals in 44 years behind ace Gerrit Cole.

The Royals roughed up Cole for four runs — three earned — in five innings during Game 1 of the series, which the Yankees rallied to win, but he was much more effective in Game 4, sending New York onto the AL Championship Series against Detroit or Cleveland.

Cole scattered six hits and didn’t walk any batter, striking out four in seven innings. He wasn’t dominant, but he also didn’t get hit quite as hard as five days earlier in the Bronx.

Kansas City didn’t breakthrough until the sixth inning, but Cole — after a mound visit from New York manager Aaron Boone — limited the damage to one run when he got Salvador Perez to pop out to second base representing the tying run.

New York quickly jumped in front when Gleyber Torres ambushed Michael Wacha’s first-pitch fastball for a leadoff double. He scored on Juan Soto’s RBI single one batter later, but Wacha limited the damage from there.

The Yankees scratched out single runs in the fifth and sixth as well.

Torres did the honors with an RBI single in the fifth, which chased Wacha from the game.

Royals closer Lucas Erceg came on to retire Soto on a weak flyball to center, but Aaron Judge greeted Erceg with a ringing double to lead off the sixth and scored on Giancarlo Stanton’s hard ground-ball single through a drawn-in infield for a 3-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Tommy Pham had the Royals’ only hits through the first five innings, but Kansas City’s offense came to life in the sixth inning.

Maikel Garcia singled to right field, reigniting the Kauffman Stadium crowd.

Michael Massey followed with a groundout to first, but the fireworks started after Jon Berti stepped on first and threw down to second base.

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe tagged Garcia — and delivered an elbow to the chin — to complete the double play. He then kept his glove on the Royals’ third baseman well after he’d slid past the bag.

Garcia and Volpe exchanged a few words, which led to the benches and bullpens pouring onto the field for a 52-player meeting between first and second bases.

After the dust settled, Bobby Witt Jr. sliced a single to right field and then scored when Vinnie Pasquantino plugged the left-center field gap with a line-drive double to the wall.

It was set up for Perez, the 2015 World Series MVP and last remaining link to last decade’s back-to-back AL champions, to send The K into further frenzy, but he popped out to second base instead as the sellout crowd of 39,012 settled back into their chairs to ruminate about what might have been.

That theme continued an inning later when Pham singled for the third straight at-bat against Cole and Kyle Isbel chased Yankees right fielder Juan Soto to the fence with a flyball for the final out of the seventh.

—