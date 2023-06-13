'Royal redemption': Travis Kelce impresses with 1st pitch at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce redeemed himself Monday night when he tossed the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium.

In April, the Cleveland Guardians invited Kelce to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but it didn't go as planned.

Ron Schwane/AP Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kelce's throw didn't make it across home plate and instead bounced off the diamond.

But Monday, Kelce impressed during a ceremonial pitch in Kansas City as he tossed a strike down the middle to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

Watch the pitch below:

Travis Kelce tosses out first pitch at Kauffman Stadium

—