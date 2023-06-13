'Royal redemption': Travis Kelce impresses with 1st pitch at Kauffman Stadium

Watch Now
Provided by Kansas City Royals
Posted at 7:32 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 21:12:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce redeemed himself Monday night when he tossed the first pitch at Kauffman Stadium.

In April, the Cleveland Guardians invited Kelce to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, but it didn't go as planned.

Provided by Kansas City Royals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Seattle Mariners, Friday, April 7, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Kelce's throw didn't make it across home plate and instead bounced off the diamond.

But Monday, Kelce impressed during a ceremonial pitch in Kansas City as he tossed a strike down the middle to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.

