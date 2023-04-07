Travis Kelce spikes first pitch at Cleveland Guardians' home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce's future Hall of Fame-level athletic ability does not necessarily translate to baseball.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, alongside his mother Donna, attended the Cleveland Guardians' home opener Friday as Kelce was scheduled to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Both Kelces took the mound at Progressive Field, posing for a photo with Travis wearing an "I'm from Cleveland" shirt under his Guardians jersey.

He hyped up the crowd and prepared to fire a strike off to Guardians ace Shane Bieber. But it did not go so smoothly.

2-time Super Bowl champion, Travis Kelce, throws out the first pitch with his mom, Donna! 👩‍👦🏈#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/Ei7sfRtOkT — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) April 7, 2023

Kelce drilled the ball in the dirt, missing Bieber and sailing to the wall. Still, he had a smile on his face.

The good sport hugged Bieber afterward, laughing off the pitch.

His teammates, however, chose to rake Kelce over the coals.

In response to Mahomes' taunting, Kelce alluded to possible "butterfingers" causing the mistake.

Lmao aye man… shouldn’t have ate that popcorn 🍿😬 — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) April 7, 2023

Perhaps Kelce could learn a thing or two on how to throw a first pitch from KSHB 41's own Kevin Holmes.