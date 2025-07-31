Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Royals add bat in trade for San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski

Giants Marlins Baseball
Lynne Sladky/AP
San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, May 31, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Giants Marlins Baseball
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals made several transactions Thursday at the final whistle of MLB’s trade deadline.

The club announced Thursday they had acquired San Fransisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski in exchange for right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte.

Earlier Thursday, the club traded C Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres in exchange for pitchers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek.

Also Thursday, the club acquired Pittsburgh Pirates starting LHP Bailey Falter in exchange for left-hander Evan Sisk and infielder Callan Moss.

Yastrzemski, 34, has appeared in 97 games this season for the Giants, mashing eight home runs and 14 doubles while hitting .231. He’s spent most of his time making starts in right field.

