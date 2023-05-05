Royals announce details for Lorenzo Cain’s retirement ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced Friday the details of former outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s retirement ceremony.

Cain will return to the field he made himself a household name on Saturday, holding a press conference at 4 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

Following the press conference, an on-field ceremony at 5:45 p.m. will celebrate Cain with guests such as former manager and 2023 Royals Hall of Fame inductee Ned Yost. Former teammates Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon are expected to participate, too.

Cain announced his retirement back in March in an interview with "The Athletic."

He played seven of his 13 major-league seasons with Kansas City from 2011 to 2017.

During his time with the Royals, he hit for a .289/.342/.421 slash line in addition to collecting 56 home runs, 308 RBIs and 120 stolen bases.

He was named MVP of the 2014 ALCS as the Royals made their run to the World Series, their first appearance since 1985.

The Royals lost to the San Francisco Giants in seven games in that series, but Cain was a major part of Kansas City’s bounce back the next year.

Cain led the Royals to a World Series championship, finished third in American League MVP voting and earned his first All-Star appearance all in 2015.

He left the Royals after the 2017 season to sign with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team that originally drafted him in 2004.

In Milwaukee, Cain collected another All-Star appearance in 2018 and earned a Gold Glove in 2019. He also helped the Brewers reach the NLCS during that All-Star year but fell short of the World Series, losing in seven games to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Brewers released Cain in the middle of the 2022 season after batting just .179 in 43 games. He was released three days after he achieved 10 years of MLB service time, a milestone fewer than 10% in baseball history have achieved.

