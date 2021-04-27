Royals announce expanded capacity for May home games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Royals will expand capacity for all May home games to 17,400 fans, the club announced Tuesday.

It represents an increase of around 7,400 tickets per game compared to April’s capacity restrictions and puts Kauffman Stadium at roughly 46% of capacity.

Kansas City, which currently has the best record in baseball at 14-7 after sweeping the Tigers in Detroit over the weekend, will continue to sell tickets in “3-foot socially distanced” pods.

Single-game tickets for all May home games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday on the Royals’ team website.

The number of fans permitted for June and beyond will be determined on a monthly basis until Kauffman Stadium is operating at full capacity again.

Face covering will continue to be required unless patrons are actively eating or drinking, in accordance with MLB policy.

Tickets and parking will only be accessible through the MLB Ballpark app and must be purchased in advance.

The Royals continue a nine-game road trip with the opener of a two-game series Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

After a day off Thursday, Kansas City is slated for a three-game weekend series at Minnesota before returning home May 3 to begin a seven-game homestand with four games against Cleveland and three against the Chicago White Sox.