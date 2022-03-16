Royals announce TV broadcasts for 6 spring-training games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas City Royals spring-training games will be broadcast in the coming weeks on Bally Sports Kansas City.

The club announced Wednesday that the March 20-22, March 25-26 and April 5 games will be shown live in the Kansas City market.

The Royals’ televised games include matchups with Arizona (3:05 p.m., March 20), the Los Angeles Angels (3:10 p.m., March 21), Oakland (3:05 p.m., March 22), Texas (3:05 p.m., March 25), the Los Angeles Dodgers (8:05 p.m., March 26) and Milwaukee (2:10 p.m., April 5).

The March 21 and April 5 broadcasts will feature non-Bally Sports Kansas City feeds, but the other four games will feature a familiar on-air crew that includes Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Steve Physioc, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery.

The games also will stream in the Ball Sports app and at BallySports.com .

