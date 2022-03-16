Watch
Royals announce TV broadcasts for 6 spring-training games

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Kansas City Royals' Adalberto Mondesi gestures as he runs to home plate after hitting a home run in the first inning of a spring training baseball game on March 25, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Six Kansas City Royals spring-training games will be broadcast in the coming weeks on Bally Sports Kansas City.

The club announced Wednesday that the March 20-22, March 25-26 and April 5 games will be shown live in the Kansas City market.

The Royals’ televised games include matchups with Arizona (3:05 p.m., March 20), the Los Angeles Angels (3:10 p.m., March 21), Oakland (3:05 p.m., March 22), Texas (3:05 p.m., March 25), the Los Angeles Dodgers (8:05 p.m., March 26) and Milwaukee (2:10 p.m., April 5).

The March 21 and April 5 broadcasts will feature non-Bally Sports Kansas City feeds, but the other four games will feature a familiar on-air crew that includes Ryan Lefebvre, Rex Hudler, Steve Physioc, Joel Goldberg and Jeff Montgomery.

The games also will stream in the Ball Sports app and at BallySports.com.

Royals spring training TV schedule 2022
