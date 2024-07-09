Watch Now
Royals-Cardinals postponed Tuesday due to inclement weather in St. Louis

Doubleheader to be played Wednesday
Charlie Riedel/AP
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 09, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Citing the threat of inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the Cardinals announced the Tuesday, July 9, game against the Royals is postponed.

As a result, a split doubleheader will be played Wednesday.

The first game of the I-70 series will begin at 12:45 p.m., and the second game will be played at 6:45 p.m., as scheduled.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Jeff Penner questioned whether the game would be played in his weather blog as he outlined the path of the remnants of Beryl.

The Royals are 49-43 on the season while the Cardinals are just behind at 48-42.

