KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Tracking Beryl, scattered thunderstorms, heat in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We can divide our weather into three main buckets the next seven days. Those buckets are Beryl, scattered thunderstorms and heat.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

BERYL, 1ST BUCKET:

We are going to be on the western edge of Beryl and you can literally see the western edge at 6 a.m. looking west from downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Jeff Penner

This is the Beryl bucket. And there will be a lot of rain in the bucket across central and eastern Missouri. As of 6 a.m., the center of Beryl was located southwest of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jeff Penner

Rainfall from Beryl has been in the 5"-10" range from Houston to the northeast Texas border with Arkansas. The rain is now adding up in southeast Missouri.

Jeff Penner

In our area there was a very outer band of Beryl that produced 2"-4" of rain between Harrisonville and Clinton, Missouri. There were even some funnels reported. Other scattered thunderstorms occurred Sunday, mainly east of the state line.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST THROUGH THURSDAY:

You can see the band of widespread rain along and east of I-44. 2"-4" of rain is likely. We will see anywhere from nothing to 2" as we track scattered thunderstorms. This is mostly due to the 2nd bucket we will talk about below.

Jeff Penner

When you widen the view, you can see the heavy rain due to Beryl that goes to Detroit, MI to Montreal Canada and northern New England.

Jeff Penner

TODAY (4 p.m.):

Beryl will be in eastern Missouri heading into Illinois. You can see we are on the edge. This means we will see isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly southeast of Kansas City, with highs 80°-85°. Locations to the west will be mostly sunny with highs 85°-90°. Locations to the east will see heavy rain with highs around 70°.

Jeff Penner

TODAY (4-7 p.m.):

The Royals begin the I-70 series in St. Louis with a first pitch at 6:45 p.m. St. Louis is not on the edge, but in the middle of Beryl. Will they get the game in?

On this data, it has Beryl exiting St. Louis around 7 PM. So, yes, there is a chance they get the game in. We will be on the other side of the state enjoying a nice evening with temperatures in the 70s along with a light wind.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

We will have a nice and comfortable night with lows in the low 60s along with a light wind.

Jeff Penner

SCATTERED T-STORMS WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY, 2ND BUCKET:

We will be tracking a series of smaller systems from the northwest as Beryl heads to southeast Canada. Each system will bring an area of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

WEDNESDAY:

The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is most likely to occur during the afternoon and evening. This data has the best chance north and east of Kansas City, but that is not set yet. We will see a partly cloudy, warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We will have a west-southwest light breeze at 5-15 mph.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY-FRIDAY:

The next disturbance is timed for the morning and mostly on the Kansas side. After that system moves by we will become partly cloudy with highs again in the mid to upper 80s. Our wind will be south at 10-20 mph.

Jeff Penner

The chance on Friday is more uncertain, but may most likely occur during the morning. Highs on Friday will be around 90° with a south breeze at 10-20 mph.

So, between today and Friday our area will have some locations seeing 1"-2" of rain and others 1-2 drops or nothing. The locations that receive 1"-2" of rain is totally dependent on where thunderstorms set up. And this is hard to tell more than a few hours in advance of each system. They are small, hard to track systems as the models have a hard time picking them up.

HEAT SATURDAY-MONDAY, 3RD BUCKET:

The 3rd bucket, Saturday-Monday, is easy to describe, HOT, VERY HUMID. Highs will be 90°-95° with heat index values 100°-110°. Each day will see a south-southwest breeze at 10-25 mph. That might help a bit.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy