Royals catcher Salvador Perez to participate in MLB Home Run Derby

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez will participate in this year's MLB Home Run Derby, he announced Friday on Twitter.

Excited to announce my participation in the 2021 Home Run Derby! See you in Colorado 👀 ⛰️ 💙 pic.twitter.com/k6gePCoORw — Salvador Perez (@SalvadorPerez15) July 2, 2021

Perez, who was also selected Thursday for seventh All-Star game , currently ranks ninth in the American League with 19 home runs.

He marks the fourth Royal in club history to hit in the All-Star game.

Mike Moustakas participated in 2017, Danny Tartabull in 1991 and Bo Jackson in 1989.

Moustakas lost 11-10 to eventual runner-up Miguel Sano. Tartabull hit two homeruns and tied for fourth of eight. Jackson tied for sixth of eight, only hitting one home run.

So far in 2021, Perez has posted a .278 batting average, with 19 home runs and 48 runs batted in.

The derby will happen on Monday, July 12, at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.